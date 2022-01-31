GLOBE Spotlight: Nina Clarke on Creating a Financial Literacy Blueprint for Future Generations

As Nasdaq continuously strives to advance inclusive growth and prosperity, we amplify the voices of our communities who help us create this path forward. Our GLOBE (Global Link of Black Employees) employee resource group brings together employees that have an affinity or interest in Black, African, African-American and West-Indian communities. The network aims to empower the success of employees with initiatives that promote professional advancement; provide networking opportunities; and build mentorship, advocacy and community outreach efforts.

For Black History Month, we interviewed our GLOBE members about Black health and wellness, the impact of financial literacy, and what it means to be an ally of this community. We spoke with Nina Clarke, Global Talent Development Specialist at Nasdaq and Professional Development Co-lead and N.Y. Region Co-Lead for the GLOBE Network, about creating a financial literacy blueprint for future generations to follow.

Please tell us about your role at Nasdaq and how you became involved in GLOBE.

I couldn’t be more excited to be stepping into a new role designing equitable leadership development opportunities for all employees and expanding our organizational pipeline of high-performing leaders. I decided to join GLOBE after declining for an entire year because I was a new employee and was really focused on putting 100% in my day-to-day job. Once I joined, they needed someone to lead their professional development efforts, which ended up being a natural fit since it was in my wheelhouse. That decision to lead was the best decision I’ve made in my career at Nasdaq.

What’s your favorite memory while being part of the employee network?

By far, my greatest memory and accomplishment was launching GLOBE’s Emerging Leaders Program. The Emerging Leaders Program aims to build a pipeline of rising Black leaders within Nasdaq through a six-month experience by supporting their professional development while strengthening their leadership skills. THE ELP took nine months to build to ensure the right elements were included, and the feeling was an emotional one once we launched and applications started pouring in.

How can people outside of the GLOBE network be a valuable ally to the Black, African, African-American and West Indian community?

The past two years have felt like an awakening for the Black community because the issues we’ve been spotlighting for many years and frankly demanding justice for have been made more visible and pushed to the forefront by our allies. Allyship has been proven to be one of the strongest tools to create equity in the Black community. We simply cannot do it alone. I encourage people outside of GLOBE to educate themselves, speak up for what’s right, and bring a seat to the table for someone with diverse perspectives.

Are there any additional resources you think this network can benefit from?

Because of Nasdaq’s commitment to creating a culture of inclusion and equity across the organization, we’ve done so much already and what’s exciting is that we continue to seek ways to do more. GLOBE continues to grow with the support of our Diversity, Equity, and Culture team and executive sponsors with development and training programs, mentoring programs, and opportunities to flex your leadership skills inside of the network. In my new role, I am looking at how to create a pipeline of diverse leaders, formalize sponsorship, retain diverse talent, and create exposure that will highlight our skills and talents.

What are your goals as a member of GLOBE?

I would really like to see the GLOBE community win in their professional journeys by reaching their fullest potential. We have already started building circles to support each other, and when you make real connections at work, it allows you to show up as your true self and do your best work. My goal is to duplicate this feeling.

How can diversity at every level of the workforce lead to better outcomes?

Diverse perspectives have been proven to drive impact and innovation. It also allows women, POC, and the LGBTQ community to see themselves in an elevated role, removing the dated idea of a glass ceiling.

What are some of your tips for supporting Black Health and Wellness, especially amid the pandemic?

For me, health starts in my mind. Once you have a healthy mind, then a healthy body follows, healthy finances follow, healthy relationships follow and so on and so forth. I encourage the Black community to focus on their mental health because we’ve been through a lot and still have to deal with a lot of issues to this day, albeit not as bad as 60 + years ago. I get a kick out of people’s reactions when I say I have a 22-year old and am proud to not look my age because I prioritize my mental and physical health.

How has financial literacy impacted you throughout the trajectory of your career as part of the Black community?

My financial literacy teacher was trial and error. I was the first in my family to graduate from college and didn’t quite have a blueprint other than work hard, go to college, and get a well-paying job, which I owe a great deal to my parents for doing their best with what they had. The blueprint that I have for my kids is not only based on not making the same mistakes that I’ve made but also thinking long-term towards generational wealth. Our dinner conversations are centered around starting a family business, their existing investment portfolios, and the successful careers they are working towards. My hope is that the conversations they will have with their kids will expand and evolve as well.

