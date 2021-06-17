GLOBE Spotlight: Kevin Prewitt on Enhancing Corporate Morale

As Nasdaq continuously strives to advance inclusive growth and prosperity, we spotlight our Global Link of Black Employees (GLOBE), an employee resource group (ERG) for Nasdaq colleagues who have an affinity or interest in Black, African, African American and West Indian culture. We spoke with Kevin Prewitt, a trading surveillance analyst at Nasdaq, about joining GLOBE and his goals for the network.

What is your role at Nasdaq, and please describe what an average day looks like for you?

I work in our Post Trade Surveillance business, helping to surveil potential options violations post-execution.

When and why did you decide to join your employee network group?

I joined GLOBE in November of 2019. I decided to join GLOBE because it enabled me to make a difference outside of my current professional role. I have the rare and fortunate opportunity to work for such a prestigious firm, and in order to make the best out of my experience, I should play a role in enhancing the morale of the company.

Please tell us about a memorable experience you had at your employee network group.

I had the opportunity to moderate a panel discussion on the black professional leaders in Nasdaq’s Philadelphia office. I sat on the side and listened as illustrious African American leaders within Nasdaq shared their experiences in their professional life and gave fruitful advice on maximizing your career in corporate America.

As an ally of your employee network group, what is one thing you would like to tell others?

Listen to other people’s experiences. What makes organizations like Nasdaq so great is the diverse thought and the encouragement to share ideas. We will never advance as an organization and society if we are not open to diverse perspectives that exist within the experiences of people. We must all play a role in open-mindedness because that is one of the best ways to drive true positive change.

Why is discussing and advocating for diversity, inclusion, and belonging in the workplace important?

When we signed on to be a part of Nasdaq, we all agreed to make this company better and more productive. The statistics are overwhelming. Having a diverse and inclusive workforce makes a company significantly better. Advocating for diversity and inclusion isn’t just the morally right thing to do but also the practical thing to do.

What would you like to achieve at your employee network group?

I want to create real systematic initiatives that not only drive change but also change mindsets and drive conversations. The development and adjustment of mindsets are imperative for the positive development of any organization. Therefore, if I can make a positive impact within this group, while also changing perspectives, I know that I have made a lasting impact not just within the workforce, but in the lives of individuals.

How can companies better support your employee network group?

By simply walking their talk. A lot of companies express the importance of diversity and make pledges to inclusion, but their diversity statistics are regressing year after year. This is why I appreciate Nasdaq’s push to diversity. Initiatives like those are holding companies accountable to increase diversity and inclusion within their workforce.

How can we get those in your employee network group to increase their participation in the markets?

GLOBE has programs that not only increase market participation within the GLOBE community but also increase participation within the African American community. We understand that markets are one of the best ways to accumulate long-term wealth. This is a hot topic in the African American community right now. We realized that representation is always the best form of outreach when introducing a topic to a specific group of people. As a result, we utilize our network of African American professionals to help the people in our communities with financial literacy.

