GLOBE Spotlight: Egerton Junior Bayode on Being an Ally to the Community

In honor of Black History Month, we interviewed members of our GLOBE (Global Link of Black Employees) network about their roles, diverse backgrounds, the impact of the employee resource group (ERG) and what it means to be an ally of the Black, African, African-American and West-Indian communities. We spoke with Egerton Junior Bayode, Senior Product Analyst for European Data at Nasdaq.

Tell us about your role at Nasdaq.

I work under our European Data business, helping to grow our commodities/metals businesses and launch new products and partnerships with a global reach.

Why did you decide to join GLOBE?

To be honest, it wasn’t an easy decision. I have a passion for meaningful change, and I love working alongside people that want to make a difference. Therefore it was only by attending GLOBE meetings as a passive listener and getting to know leaders/members that I could be sure that joining and helping serve the initiatives of GLOBE would be time well spent.

How would you describe the employee resource group to a new employee?

It’s a fantastic place to learn and become involved in initiatives that serve Nasdaq’s goals outside of direct financial returns. If Quarterly Earnings reports are a measure of Nasdaq’s successes ‘financially,’ then the work of the employee networks and the people within them are a measure of Nasdaq’s successes ‘culturally.’

Favorite memory while being a part of the employee network?

I’ve been afforded amazing opportunities to be part of events that I hope have helped shift, or even shape, the minds of Nasdaq colleagues across the globe in regards to the Black experience, but my fondest memory was when Denise Francis, a senior HR business partner, made me the most wonderful hot chocolate to welcome me to joining the GLOBE team (I can still taste the marshmallows). The welcome encouraged me of the family spirit and generosity that permeates through the team.

How can people outside of the GLOBE network be a good ally to the Black, African, African-American and West Indian community?

Humbly learn, attentively listen and take action. The history behind many of the issues we see regarding race has been heavily documented, so I believe it is important to go back into the history to learn where, why and how we found ourselves in this place; this will help provide context and should produce a sense of urgency to make right has been wrong for so long. Listening attentively will allow us to hear the impact these issues have had on people first-hand so we can empathize and then taking action- ensuring our knowledge and feelings are not just held internally but expressed externally by actively looking for ways to help, small or big.

What is your goal while being a member of GLOBE this year?

To continue along the path of encouraging and causing a cultural shift.

In what ways can companies support their employees and further support social justice?

Humbly learn, attentively listen and take action.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.