GLOBE Spotlight: Denise Francis on the Positive Impact of Inclusive Leadership

As Nasdaq continuously strives to advance inclusive growth and prosperity, we amplify the voices of our communities who help us create this path forward. Our GLOBE (Global Link of Black Employees) employee resource group brings together employees that have an affinity or interest in Black, African, African-American and West-Indian communities. The network aims to empower the success of employees with initiatives that promote professional advancement; provide networking opportunities; and build mentorship, advocacy and community outreach efforts.

For Black History Month, we interviewed our GLOBE members about Black health and wellness, the impact of financial literacy, and what it means to be an ally of this community. We spoke with Denise Francis, Diversity, Equity & Culture Senior Specialist at Nasdaq and member of GLOBE, about the positive impact of inclusive leadership.

Please tell us about your role at Nasdaq and how you became involved in GLOBE.

I am part of the Diversity Equity and Culture team, which is responsible for creating an environment that embraces diversity and provides everyone a fair opportunity to progress, irrespective of background. I am the Equity Pillar Lead, and my focus is to ensure that our practices are equitable and accessible to all.

I joined GLOBE shortly after its inception as a relatively silent member. The horrific events of 2020 and the desire to contribute in whatever way I could towards the change that I and so many others wanted to see compelled me to participate more actively. It is important to say that while I am a member of GLOBE, I am committed to working towards fairness and transparency and creating a level playing field for all underrepresented groups.

What’s your favorite memory while being part of the employee network?

There have been a few memorable experiences where I was co-lead for 2021 U.S. Black History Month and, more recently, U.K. Black History Month in October 2021, where we were extremely fortunate to interview some esteemed Black professionals from their respective fields, which included medicine, business, mental health, arts, and more.

However, since becoming a more active member of the GLOBE, I have been able to expand my internal network and connect with many of my colleagues and peers overseas and expand my learning both from structured learning programs as well as from our shared experiences. I would absolutely count these as my favorite and most valued memories so far.

How can people outside of the GLOBE network be a valuable ally to the Black, African, African-American and West Indian community? Are there any additional resources you think this network can benefit from?

Increase your awareness, and don’t be afraid to ask questions. Recognize that differences are not a barrier and understand that diversity both in terms of presence and thought presents excellent opportunities to make positive change.

GLOBE has received a fair amount of attention over the past couple of years, and this has definitely been appreciated by its members. Continued support from leadership and management that enables professional growth and progression is invaluable.

How can diversity at every level of the workforce lead to better outcomes?

Inclusive leadership can permeate an organization as behaviors flow through and are cascaded down to create an inclusive culture. There is a link between diversity and inclusion and employee engagement where studies show that not only are diverse companies more profitable but decision-making processes are also improved and yield better results when there are more inclusive teams at every level.

What are some of your tips for supporting Black health and wellness, especially amid the pandemic?

Our health and wellbeing should always be a priority for each of us. The benefits of exercise and eating well is undisputed, and wherever possible, we should try to incorporate this into our routines.

Being fully aware of the many plates that some of us are spinning on a daily basis, I suggest that we set reasonable goals and have realistic expectations if we are to have any success at all.

Belonging to a positive circle of trust with a select group of people with whom we confide in as well as learn from their experiences can also be a helpful way to cope with some of the minor stresses and mental health challenges we face as we continue to re-adjust our lives to cope with the demands of the pandemic.

How has financial literacy impacted you throughout the trajectory of your career?

I wouldn’t consider myself to be well versed in financial literacy at all, so I’m really pleased that GLOBE is using financial literacy as the theme for Black History Month this year. My mother has always said, “Don’t spend more than you have [or] borrow more than you can afford to pay back, but save as much as you can.”

I’ve adopted pretty much the same principle, and for the most part, it has served me reasonably well. Having said that, it goes without saying that it would have been helpful to have had awareness and access to financial literacy programs throughout the earlier years of my career which would have given me the foundational knowledge and be better equipped to make informed choices and more effectively manage my finances.

What are your goals as a member of GLOBE?

GLOBE’s goals for this year include partnering with the relevant People@Nasdaq teams to support their recruitment and retention efforts. I do think that each of the cultural network groups could also assist in this way. But in response to this question specifically, improved representation of Black employees and the creation of fair opportunities for their development and progression, particularly at the management and senior management levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.