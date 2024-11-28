News & Insights

Globe Metals & Mining Faces Shareholder Dissent on Remuneration

November 28, 2024

Globe Metals & Mining Limited (AU:GBE) has released an update.

Globe Metals & Mining Limited announced the results of its Annual General Meeting, revealing that more than 25% of shareholders voted against adopting the 2024 Remuneration Report, marking a ‘first strike’ under the Corporations Act. Despite this, all other resolutions, including director re-elections and approval of additional placement capacity, were successfully passed. The meeting outcomes could signal shareholder discontent with executive pay, potentially impacting future company governance and stockholder relations.

