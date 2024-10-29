Globe Metals & Mining Enhances Corporate Governance Transparency

Globe Metals & Mining Limited (AU:GBE) has released an update.

Globe Metals & Mining Limited has updated its corporate governance statement, ensuring transparency and adherence to ASX Corporate Governance Council recommendations. The company has disclosed key governance details, including board roles, director appointments, and accountability of the company secretary on its website. This move aims to bolster investor confidence and showcase Globe Metals & Mining’s commitment to robust corporate governance practices.

