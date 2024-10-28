Globe Metals & Mining Announces Upcoming Annual Meeting

Globe Metals & Mining Limited (AU:GBE) has released an update.

Globe Metals & Mining Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, in West Perth, Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in person or submit proxy forms by November 26 to ensure their votes are counted. The company is facilitating electronic access to meeting notices and voting materials through its website.

