News & Insights

Stocks

Globe Metals & Mining Announces Upcoming Annual Meeting

October 28, 2024 — 12:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Globe Metals & Mining Limited (AU:GBE) has released an update.

Globe Metals & Mining Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, in West Perth, Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in person or submit proxy forms by November 26 to ensure their votes are counted. The company is facilitating electronic access to meeting notices and voting materials through its website.

For further insights into AU:GBE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.