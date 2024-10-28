Globe Metals & Mining Announces 2024 AGM Details

Globe Metals & Mining Limited (AU:GBE) has released an update.

Globe Metals & Mining Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024, in West Perth, Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by voting in person or by proxy as the meeting will address resolutions that impact their shareholding. Eligibility to vote is determined for those registered by November 26, 2024.

