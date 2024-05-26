News & Insights

Stocks

Globe Metals Issues New Employee Incentive Options

May 26, 2024 — 09:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Globe Metals & Mining Limited (AU:GBE) has released an update.

Globe Metals & Mining Limited has announced the issue of 3 million unquoted stock options, exercisable at $0.13, set to be issued on May 21, 2024. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and will not be listed on the ASX. The notification was released on May 27, 2024, indicating the company’s ongoing efforts to incentivize its workforce.

For further insights into AU:GBE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.