Globe Metals Issues New Employee Incentive Options

Globe Metals & Mining Limited has announced the issue of 3 million unquoted stock options, exercisable at $0.13, set to be issued on May 21, 2024. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and will not be listed on the ASX. The notification was released on May 27, 2024, indicating the company’s ongoing efforts to incentivize its workforce.

