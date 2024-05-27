News & Insights

Globe Metals Advances Kanyika Project with $46M Plan

May 27, 2024

Globe Metals & Mining Limited (AU:GBE) has released an update.

Globe Metals & Mining Limited has finalized a $46 million funding plan for Phase 1 of the Kanyika Niobium Project, focusing on minimizing shareholder dilution through a mix of equity, debt, convertible instruments, and offtake pre-financing. The project boasts a 27-year lifespan with a significant reduction in initial capital from $70 million to $46 million, thanks to an optimized development approach and a shift to more sustainable chlorination refining technology. With the funding strategy and environmental sustainability in focus, discussions with cornerstone investors and strategic off-takers for the high-purity products are advancing.

