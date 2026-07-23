Globe Life Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates on Escalating Expenses

Globe Life Inc. GL reported second-quarter 2026 net operating income of $3.61 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.67 by 1.6%. The bottom line, however, improved 10% year over year, driven by higher insurance underwriting income.



The quarter benefited from higher premium revenues, stronger insurance underwriting income, and increased investment income. Higher premium revenues reflected continued strength across the company’s life and health insurance businesses.

Globe Life Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Globe Life Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Globe Life Inc. Quote

GL Benefits From Premium Growth Across Insurance Business

Total premium revenues increased 7% year over year to $1.30 billion. Life insurance premiums rose 3% to $860.8 million, while health insurance premiums climbed 16% to $436.9 million, supported by strong growth at United American and Family Heritage.



Operating revenues increased 8% year over year to $1.60 billion, driven by higher premium income, stronger net investment income and realized investment gains. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%.

Globe Life Posts Higher Underwriting and Investment Income

Insurance underwriting income increased 5% year over year to $370.3 million. Life underwriting income rose 6% to $359.4 million, while health underwriting income edged up 1% to $99.3 million.



Net investment income rose 4% year over year to $293.8 million. Excess investment income, a key profitability measure, rose 10% to $38.3 million as higher investment income more than offset increased required interest on policy liabilities.



Administrative expenses were up 6.2% year over year to $91.4 million.



Total benefits and expenses increased 6.5% year over year to $1.2 billion, primarily due to higher total policyholder benefits, amortization of deferred acquisition costs, commissions, premium taxes and non-deferred acquisition costs, interest expense and other operating expense.

GL's Distribution Channels Deliver Mixed Results

Life insurance premium growth was led by the American Income division, where premiums increased 5% year over year to $466.3 million. Liberty National premiums rose 3%, while Direct to Consumer premiums slipped 1%. Overall life net sales declined 3% to $149.6 million as weaker Direct to Consumer sales more than offset Liberty National's gains.



Health insurance continued to outperform. United American health premiums surged 29% year over year to $211.4 million, while Family Heritage premiums increased 9%. Total health net sales improved 2% to $70.4 million, supported by double-digit growth at United American despite softer performance at Liberty National and American Income.

Globe Life Strengthens Capital Position

Book value per share increased 18% year over year to $78.18. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI), book value per share rose 11% to $100.04.



Net income return on equity was 18.4% for the first six months of 2026, down 40 basis points year over year. Net operating income return on equity, excluding AOCI, was 14.3%, down 10 basis points year over year.



During the reported quarter, Globe Life repurchased 1.1 million shares for $175 million at an average price of $154.28 per share, continuing its shareholder return strategy.

GL Raises 2026 Earnings Outlook

Globe Life raised its full-year 2026 net operating income guidance to a range of $15.55-$15.95 per share, suggesting a 10-cent increase at the midpoint from its prior outlook.

Zacks Rank

Globe Life currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

The Progressive Corporation’s PGR second-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $4.85 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%. The bottom line, however, decreased 6.1% year over year. Net premiums written were $21.1 billion in the quarter, up 5% from $20.1 billion a year ago.



Net premiums earned grew 6% to $21.6 billion. The reported figure met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Net realized gains on securities were $604 million, up 56% year over year. Combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — deteriorated 110 basis points from the prior-year quarter’s level to 87.1.



The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV reported second-quarter 2026 core income of $10.04 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.21 by 92.7%. The bottom line climbed 54% year over year. Revenues of $12.09 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.27 billion by 1.5%.



Net investment income rose 14% year over year to $1.07 billion pre-tax ($883 million after tax). The combined ratio improved 670 basis points year over year to 83.6%, reflecting lower catastrophe losses, stronger reserve development and a better underlying combined ratio.



W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB reported second-quarter 2026 operating income of $1.27 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.5%. The bottom line increased 21% year over year. W.R. Berkley’s net premiums written were about $3.4 billion, up 2.4% year over year. The figure surpassed our estimate of $3.4 billion.



Operating revenues totalled $ 3.8 billion, up 3.6% year over year. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.87%. Net investment income grew 10.4% to $418.7 million, supported by higher invested assets and higher portfolio yields. The figure topped our estimate of $407 million. The consensus estimate was $395.6 million.

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Globe Life Inc. (GL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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