Globe Life Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Rise Y/Y on Higher Premiums

Globe Life Inc. GL reported first-quarter 2026 net operating income of $3.43 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%. The bottom line, however, improved 11.7% year over year, driven by higher insurance underwriting income.

While higher premiums, stronger underwriting income, and increased investment income supported results, these gains were offset by elevated expenses, resulting in an earnings miss.

Globe Life Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Globe Life Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Globe Life Inc. Quote

Behind the Headlines

Globe Life reported total premium revenues of $1.3 billion, up 6% year over year. This upside was primarily driven by higher premiums from Life and Health insurance.

Net investment income increased 3.3% year over year to $289.8 million.

The company reported operating revenues of $1.56 billion, up 5.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The improvement was driven by growth in Life and Health insurance premiums and improved net investment income. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%

Excess investment income, a measure of profitability, increased 2.2% year over year to $36.7 million.

Total insurance underwriting income increased 5% year over year to $352.4 million. The increase can be attributed to higher Health underwriting income.

Administrative expenses were up 7.7% year over year to $94.3 million.

Total benefits and expenses increased 5.3% year over year to $1.2 billion, primarily due to higher total policyholder benefits, amortization of deferred acquisition costs, commissions, premium taxes, and non-deferred acquisition costs, and other operating expense.

Segmental Results of GL

Premium revenues at Life increased 3% year over year to $853.2 million, driven by higher premiums written by distribution channels like American Income and Liberty National. American Income and Liberty National rose 5% and 4%, respectively. Net sales of $157.4 million increased 6% year over year. Underwriting margins increased 3% to $349.1 million.

Health insurance premium revenues rose 13% year over year to $416.9 million, primarily driven by higher premiums from United American, Family Heritage and Direct to Consumer. Net health sales increased 58% to $106.2 million. Underwriting margins increased 12% to $94.5 million.

Globe Life’s Financial Update

Shareholders’ equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI), as of March 31, 2026, increased 5.3% year over year to $7.8 billion.

As of March 31, 2026, Globe Life reported book value per share, excluding AOCI, of $98.56, up 12.1% year over year.

Operating return on equity, excluding AOCI, was 14% in the reported quarter, which contracted 10 basis points year over year.

GL’s Share Repurchase

Globe Life repurchased 1.4 million shares worth $203 million in the reported quarter.

2026 View

Globe Life raised its full-year 2026 net operating income to the range of $15.40-$15.90 per diluted share.

GL's Zacks Rank

Globe Life currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

The Progressive Corporation PGR reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $4.96, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%. The bottom line increased 6.7% year over year. PGR’s net premiums written were $23.6 billion in the reported quarter, up 6.5% from $22.2 billion a year ago. Net premiums earned grew 8% to $20.9 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5%.

Progressive’s operating revenues grew 8.2% year over year to $22.3 billion, driven by higher net premiums earned, an increase in net investment income, a rise in fees and other revenues and higher service revenues. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%

The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV reported first-quarter 2026 core income of $7.71 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.5%. The bottom line surged fourfold year over year. The increase was primarily driven by lower catastrophe losses and higher net investment income. Travelers’ total revenues remained flat year over year at $11.9 billion. The top-line figure, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.7%.

Net written premiums increased 2% year over year to a record $10.3 billion, driven by strong growth across Business Insurance and Bond & Specialty Insurance segments. TRV’s net investment income increased 8.4% to $1 billion, primarily due to the long-term fixed income investment portfolio.

W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB reported first-quarter 2026 operating income of $1.30 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15%. The bottom line increased 23.4% year over year. W.R. Berkley’s net premiums written were about $3.7 billion, up 2.8% year over year. Operating revenues totaled $3.6 billion, up 4% year over year. However, the top line missed the consensus estimate by 0.28%.

WRB’s net investment income grew 6.6% to $338.2 million. Total expenses increased 2.2% to $3 billion. The loss ratio decreased 100 basis points (bps) to 62.2, while the expense ratio improved 80 bps year over year to 28.6.

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The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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