News & Insights

Stocks

Globe Life price target raised to $105 from $90 at Truist

October 25, 2024 — 07:20 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist analyst Mark Hughes raised the firm’s price target on Globe Life (GL) to $105 from $90 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company’s topline growth in Q3 was driven by Life premium expansion of 4% and Health premium growth of 7%, while its total underwriting profit was higher than Truist estimate due primarily to better than anticipated Life underwriting margin, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Truist is also raising its FY24 EPS view by 35c to $12.30 and its FY25 view by 80c to $13.55.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.