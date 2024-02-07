Globe Life Inc. Reveals Increase In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Globe Life Inc. (GL) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $0.27 million, or $2.88 per share. This compares with $0.24 million, or $2.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $1.42 million from $1.33 million last year.

Globe Life Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $0.27 Mln. vs. $0.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.88 vs. $2.46 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.42 Mln vs. $1.33 Mln last year.

