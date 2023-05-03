Globe Life Inc. Reports Fall In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Globe Life Inc. (GL) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $223.61 million, or $2.28 per share. This compares with $237.48 million, or $2.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Globe Life Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $248.04 million or $2.53 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $1.32 billion from $1.30 billion last year.

Globe Life Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $223.61 Mln. vs. $237.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.28 vs. $2.37 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.32 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.28 to $10.52

