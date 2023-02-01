Globe Life Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Globe Life Inc. (GL) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $211.56 million, or $2.14 per share. This compares with $177.95 million, or $1.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Globe Life Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $220.54 million or $2.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $1.32 billion from $1.30 billion last year.

Globe Life Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $211.56 Mln. vs. $177.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.14 vs. $1.76 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.17 -Revenue (Q4): $1.32 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year.

