Globe Life Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Globe Life Inc. (GL) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $177.95 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $204.24 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Globe Life Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $1.30 billion from $1.23 billion last year.

Globe Life Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $177.95 Mln. vs. $204.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.76 vs. $1.93 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.76 -Revenue (Q4): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.23 Bln last year.

