Globe Life Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Globe Life Inc. (GL) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $0.19 billion, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $0.16 billion, or $1.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $1.14 billion from $1.06 billion last year.

Globe Life Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $1.70 vs. $1.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q4): $1.14 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year.

