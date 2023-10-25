Globe Life Inc. Q3 Profit Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Globe Life Inc. (GL) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $257.1 million, or $2.68 per share. This compares with $190.6 million, or $1.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $1.38 billion from $1.30 billion last year.

Globe Life Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $257.1 Mln. vs. $190.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.68 vs. $1.94 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.64 -Revenue (Q3): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year.

