Markets
GL

Globe Life Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Globe Life Inc. (GL) released a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $173.05 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $186.57 million, or $1.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $1.18 billion from $1.13 billion last year.

Globe Life Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q2): $1.65 vs. $1.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.53 -Revenue (Q2): $1.18 Bln vs. $1.13 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.80 to $7.04

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular