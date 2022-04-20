Globe Life Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Globe Life Inc. (GL) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $164.36 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $178.52 million, or $1.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Globe Life Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $1.31 billion from $1.27 billion last year.

Globe Life Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $164.36 Mln. vs. $178.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.64 vs. $1.70 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.72 -Revenue (Q1): $1.31 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year.

