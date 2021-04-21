Globe Life Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Globe Life Inc. (GL) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $178.52 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $165.54 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Globe Life Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $160.09 million or $1.53 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $1.27 billion from $1.13 billion last year.

Globe Life Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $160.09 Mln. vs. $188.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.53 vs. $1.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.62 -Revenue (Q1): $1.27 Bln vs. $1.13 Bln last year.

