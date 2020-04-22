Globe Life Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Globe Life Inc. (GL) revealed a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $165.54 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $185.35 million, or $1.65 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Globe Life Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $188.74 million or $1.73 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $1.13 billion from $1.12 billion last year.

Globe Life Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $188.74 Mln. vs. $184.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.73 vs. $1.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q1): $1.13 Bln vs. $1.12 Bln last year.

