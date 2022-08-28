Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insiders who sold US$2.2m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$9.6b

Over the past year, insiders sold US$2.2m worth of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) stock at an average price of US$100 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company’s market cap plunged by US$508m after price dropped by 5.0% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Globe Life

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Executive Officer of American Income Life Division, Steven Greer, sold US$652k worth of shares at a price of US$105 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$98.76. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Globe Life insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year.

Insiders At Globe Life Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Globe Life shares. In total, Independent Director Robert Ingram dumped US$144k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of Globe Life

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Globe Life insiders own 2.2% of the company, currently worth about US$212m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Globe Life Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Globe Life you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

