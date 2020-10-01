Globe Life Inc. (GL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 02, 2020

Globe Life Inc. (GL) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.188 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $79.9, the dividend yield is .94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GL was $79.9, representing a -28.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $111.43 and a 40.82% increase over the 52 week low of $56.74.

GL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK). GL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.65. Zacks Investment Research reports GL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2%, compared to an industry average of -1.7%.

