Globe Life Inc. (GL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2021

Globe Life Inc. (GL) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.198 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.32% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $95.16, the dividend yield is .83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GL was $95.16, representing a -12.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $108.22 and a 36.98% increase over the 52 week low of $69.47.

GL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and MetLife, Inc. (MET). GL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.01.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.