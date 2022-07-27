Globe Life Inc. Announces Fall In Q2 Income, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Globe Life Inc. (GL) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $177.0 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $199.6 million, or $1.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $1.29 billion from $1.27 billion last year.

Globe Life Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $177.0 Mln. vs. $199.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.79 vs. $1.92 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.06 -Revenue (Q2): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year.

