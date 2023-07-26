Globe Life Inc. Announces Drop In Q2 Bottom Line, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Globe Life Inc. (GL) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $215.3 million, or $2.24 per share. This compares with $224.0 million, or $2.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $1.33 billion from $1.29 billion last year.

Globe Life Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $215.3 Mln. vs. $224.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.24 vs. $2.26 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.57 -Revenue (Q2): $1.33 Bln vs. $1.29 Bln last year.

