Globe Life Inc. Announces Advance In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Globe Life Inc. (GL) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $254.22 million, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $223.61 million, or $2.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $1.42 billion from $1.32 billion last year.

Globe Life Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $254.22 Mln. vs. $223.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.67 vs. $2.28 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.42 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.

