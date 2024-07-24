Globe Life Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Globe Life Inc. (GL) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $258.4 million, or $2.83 per share. This compares with $215.3 million, or $2.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Globe Life Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.97 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $1.44 billion from $1.33 billion last year.

Globe Life Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $258.4 Mln. vs. $215.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.83 vs. $2.24 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.44 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.

