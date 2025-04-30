Globe Life Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Globe Life Inc. (GL) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $254.36 million, or $3.01 per share. This compares with $254.22 million, or $2.67 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Globe Life Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.07 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.24 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $1.480 billion from $1.416 billion last year.

Globe Life Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $254.36 Mln. vs. $254.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.01 vs. $2.67 last year. -Revenue: $1.480 Bln vs. $1.416 Bln last year.

