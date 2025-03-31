Is Globe Life (GL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Globe Life (GL). GL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.29 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 13.93. Over the last 12 months, GL's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.89 and as low as 4.15, with a median of 8.13.

We should also highlight that GL has a P/B ratio of 2.08. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.47. Over the past 12 months, GL's P/B has been as high as 2.45 and as low as 0.92, with a median of 1.86.

Finally, we should also recognize that GL has a P/CF ratio of 7.52. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. GL's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.71. Within the past 12 months, GL's P/CF has been as high as 8.24 and as low as 3.39, with a median of 6.44.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Globe Life's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, GL looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

