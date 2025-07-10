Globe Life (GL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $116.79, changing hands as low as $116.73 per share. Globe Life Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GL's low point in its 52 week range is $83.375 per share, with $133.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $117.66. The GL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

