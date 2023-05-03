Globe Life (GL) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Globe Life (GL) reported $1.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. EPS of $2.53 for the same period compares to $1.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.47, the EPS surprise was +2.43%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Globe Life performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Total premium : $1.10 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

: $1.10 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%. Revenue- Net investment income : $257.11 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $256.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

: $257.11 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $256.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%. Revenue- Health premium : $322.49 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $327.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

: $322.49 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $327.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%. Revenue- Life premium : $772.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $775.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

: $772.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $775.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%. Revenue- Other income (loss): $0.05 million versus $0.92 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -69.5% change.

Shares of Globe Life have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

