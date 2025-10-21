Globe Life (GL) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Globe Life (GL) to post quarterly earnings of $4.54 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 30.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.52 billion, up 4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Globe Life metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Total premium' to come in at $1.24 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Net investment income' stands at $286.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Life premium' of $852.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Health premium' will reach $382.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Life Underwriting Margin- Other' to reach $34.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Life Underwriting Margin- Liberty National' should come in at $49.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Life Underwriting Margin- Direct to Consumer' will reach $107.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Life Underwriting Margin- American Income' should arrive at $261.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Health premium- Direct to Consumer' will reach $19.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Health premium- Family Heritage' reaching $117.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Health premium- American Income' will likely reach $31.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Health premium- Liberty National' at $48.04 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Globe Life have experienced a change of -6.8% in the past month compared to the +1.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Globe Life Inc. (GL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.