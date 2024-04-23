Globe Life (GL) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Globe Life Inc.’s GL first-quarter 2024 net operating income of $2.78 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%.

The bottom line improved 10% year over year, primarily driven by higher insurance underwriting income and excess investment income.

Globe Life Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Globe Life Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Globe Life Inc. Quote

Behind the Headlines

Globe Life reported total premium revenues of $1.1 billion, up 5% year over year. This upside was primarily driven by higher premiums from Life and Health insurance.



Net investment income increased 10% year over year to $282.5 million.



The company reported operating revenues of $1.4 billion, up 5.5% from the year-ago quarter. The improvement was driven by growth in Life and Health insurance premiums and higher net investment income.



Excess investment income, a measure of profitability, increased 50% year over year to $43.7 million.



Total insurance underwriting income increased 4.2% year over year to $324 million. The increase was attributable to higher Life and Health underwriting income.



Administrative expenses were up 8.8% year over year to $80.4 million.



Total benefits and expenses increased 5.1% year over year to $1 billion, primarily due to higher total policyholder benefits, amortization of deferred acquisition costs, commissions, premium taxes and non-deferred acquisition costs, as well as other operating expenses and interest expenses.

Segmental Results

Premium revenues at Life increased 4% year over year to $804.2 million, driven by higher premiums written by distribution channels like American Income and Liberty National. American Income and Liberty National gained 7% each year over year. Net sales of $149.4 million increased 7% on a year-over-year basis. Underwriting margins increased 6% year over year to $309 million.



Health insurance premium revenues rose 6% year over year to $341 million, primarily driven by higher premiums from United American, American Income, Direct to Consumer and Family Heritage. Net health sales increased 9% year over year to $54 million. Underwriting margins increased 3% year over year to $93.7 million.

Financial Update

Shareholders’ equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI), as of Mar 31, 2024, increased 10.2% year over year to $7.5 billion.



As of Mar 31, 2024, Globe Life reported book value per share, excluding AOCI, of $79, up 12.3% year over year.



Operating return on equity, excluding AOCI, was 14.3% in the reported quarter, which contracted 30 basis points year over year.

Share Repurchase

Globe Life repurchased 0.1 million shares worth $15.6 million in the reported quarter.

2024 View

Globe Life projects net operating income in the range of $11.50-$12.00 per share for the year ending Dec 31, 2024. The company anticipates approximately $350-$370 million of share repurchases for 2024.

Zacks Rank

Globe Life currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Finance Stocks

American Express Company AXP reported first-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $3.33, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.1%. The bottom line climbed 38.8% year over year. Total revenues net of interest expense amounted to $15.8 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%. The top line improved 10.6% year over year in the quarter under review.



Network volumes of $419 billion rose 5% year over year in the first quarter on the back of higher consumer spending. However, the figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $420 billion. Total interest income of $5.8 billion increased 31% year over year and beat the consensus mark of $5.6 billion. Provision for credit losses escalated 20% year over year to $1.3 billion due to a rise in net write-offs, partially offset by a reduced net reserve build.



Blackstone Inc.’s BX first-quarter 2024 distributable earnings of 98 cents per share were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure reflected a rise of 1% from the prior-year quarter. Additionally, total segment revenues were $2.55 billion, up 3% year over year. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 billion. Also, on a GAAP basis, BX’s revenues were $3.69 billion, up significantly from $1.38 billion in the prior-year quarter.



The rise in AUM balance was driven by a robust equity market performance in the first quarter. As of Mar 31, 2024, BX’s fee-earning AUM grew 7% year over year to $781.4 billion. Total AUM was also up 7% to $1.06 trillion. Further, Blackstone recorded net inflows of $34 billion in the quarter. As of Mar 31, 2024, the undrawn capital available for investment was $191.2 billion.



BlackRock, Inc.’s BLK first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $9.81 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.42. The figure reflected a jump of 24% from the year-ago quarter. Further, BLK’s total revenues (on a GAAP basis) of $4.72 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.69 billion. The figure increased 11% year over year.



BlackRock witnessed long-term net inflows of $76 billion during the quarter, though this was somewhat offset by outflows in the cash management strategies. Hence, net inflows were $56 billion in the first quarter. Thus, BLK’s investment advisory and administration fees (the main and largest revenue component) grew 9% from the prior-year period to $3.63 billion. Additionally, performance fees jumped substantially from $55 million in last year’s quarter to $204 million.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Blackstone Inc. (BX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globe Life Inc. (GL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.