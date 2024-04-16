Globe Life (GL) Price Target Decreased by 8.70% to 128.39

The average one-year price target for Globe Life (NYSE:GL) has been revised to 128.39 / share. This is an decrease of 8.70% from the prior estimate of 140.63 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 75.75 to a high of 168.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 130.05% from the latest reported closing price of 55.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globe Life. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 5.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GL is 0.20%, a decrease of 3.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 85,436K shares. The put/call ratio of GL is 1.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,686K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,054K shares, representing a decrease of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GL by 86.10% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,336K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,248K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GL by 0.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,793K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,789K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GL by 0.17% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 2,358K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,313K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GL by 32.27% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,094K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,090K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GL by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Globe Life Background Information



Globe Life is headquartered in McKinney, TX and has more than 11,000 insurance agents and 3,000 corporate employees. Globe Life's insurance subsidiaries include American Income Life, Family Heritage Life, Globe Life And Accident Insurance Company, Globe Life Insurance Company of New York, Liberty National Life, National Income Life, and United American.

