Globe Life (GL) Up 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Globe Life (GL). Shares have added about 1.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Globe Life due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Globe Life Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Rise Y/Y on Higher Premiums



Globe Life Inc. reported first-quarter 2026 net operating income of $3.43 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%. The bottom line, however, improved 11.7% year over year, driven by higher insurance underwriting income. While higher premiums, stronger underwriting income, and increased investment income supported results, these gains were offset by elevated expenses, resulting in an earnings miss.

Behind the Headlines

Globe Life reported total premium revenues of $1.3 billion, up 6% year over year. This upside was primarily driven by higher premiums from Life and Health insurance. Net investment income increased 3.3% year over year to $289.8 million. The company reported operating revenues of $1.56 billion, up 5.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The improvement was driven by growth in Life and Health insurance premiums and improved net investment income. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%



Excess investment income, a measure of profitability, increased 2.2% year over year to $36.7 million. Total insurance underwriting income increased 5% year over year to $352.4 million. The increase can be attributed to higher Health underwriting income. Administrative expenses were up 7.7% year over year to $94.3 million.



Total benefits and expenses increased 5.3% year over year to $1.2 billion, primarily due to higher total policyholder benefits, amortization of deferred acquisition costs, commissions, premium taxes, and non-deferred acquisition costs, and other operating expense.

Segmental Results of GL

Premium revenues at Life increased 3% year over year to $853.2 million, driven by higher premiums written by distribution channels like American Income and Liberty National. American Income and Liberty National rose 5% and 4%, respectively. Net sales of $157.4 million increased 6% year over year. Underwriting margins increased 3% to $349.1 million.



Health insurance premium revenues rose 13% year over year to $416.9 million, primarily driven by higher premiums from United American, Family Heritage and Direct to Consumer. Net health sales increased 58% to $106.2 million. Underwriting margins increased 12% to $94.5 million.

Globe Life’s Financial Update

Shareholders’ equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI), as of March 31, 2026, increased 5.3% year over year to $7.8 billion.

As of March 31, 2026, Globe Life reported book value per share, excluding AOCI, of $98.56, up 12.1% year over year. Operating return on equity, excluding AOCI, was 14% in the reported quarter, which contracted 10 basis points year over year.

GL’s Share Repurchase

Globe Life repurchased 1.4 million shares worth $203 million in the reported quarter.

2026 View

Globe Life raised its full-year 2026 net operating income to the range of $15.40-$15.90 per diluted share.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

At this time, Globe Life has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a C. However, the stock has a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Globe Life has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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Globe Life Inc. (GL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.