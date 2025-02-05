News & Insights

GLOBE LIFE Earnings Results: $GL Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 05, 2025 — 05:52 pm EST

GLOBE LIFE ($GL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $3.14 per share, missing estimates of $3.22 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $1,463,890,000, missing estimates of $1,521,076,880 by $-57,186,880.

GLOBE LIFE Insider Trading Activity

GLOBE LIFE insiders have traded $GL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • FRANK M SVOBODA (Co-Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,788 shares for an estimated $3,073,864.
  • JENNIFER ALLISON HAWORTH (EVP & Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,016,153.
  • MARK A BLINN sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $339,705
  • MICHAEL SHANE HENRIE (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $168,486

GLOBE LIFE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 227 institutional investors add shares of GLOBE LIFE stock to their portfolio, and 269 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

