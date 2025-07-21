GLOBE LIFE Earnings Preview: Recent $GL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GLOBE LIFE ($GL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,551,160,945 and earnings of $3.34 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

GLOBE LIFE Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $GL Data Alerts

GLOBE LIFE insiders have traded $GL stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK M SVOBODA (Co-Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 44,820 shares for an estimated $5,469,601 .

. ROBERT BRIAN MITCHELL (EVP, General Counsel and CRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $3,657,117 .

. JAMES MATTHEW DARDEN (Co-Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,890 shares for an estimated $3,024,610 .

. MICHAEL SHANE HENRIE (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,650 shares for an estimated $1,302,550 .

. REBECCA E ZORN (EVP & Chief Talent Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,210,856 .

. ROBERT EDWARD HENSLEY (EVP & Chief Investment Officer) sold 1,610 shares for an estimated $200,952

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

GLOBE LIFE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of GLOBE LIFE stock to their portfolio, and 263 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

GLOBE LIFE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GL in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/15/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/12/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for GLOBE LIFE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GL forecast page.

GLOBE LIFE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GL recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $GL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $145.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Hughes from Truist Securities set a target price of $150.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Nigel Dally from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $127.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $144.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Jimmy Bhullar from JP Morgan set a target price of $160.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 John Barnidge from Piper Sandler set a target price of $147.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Ryan Krueger from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $145.0 on 02/12/2025

on 02/12/2025 Jack Matten from BMO Capital set a target price of $114.0 on 01/23/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.