Globe Life board approved authorization to repurchase up to $1.8B of stock

Globe Life (GL) announced that its Board of Directors has approved an authorization to repurchase up to $1.8 billion of common stock under the Company’s existing stock repurchase program. This authorization has no set time period and replaces the previous authorization of $1.3 billion announced on April 29, 2024.

