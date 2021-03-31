Globe Life About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (GL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/1/21, Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.1975, payable on 4/30/21. As a percentage of GL's recent stock price of $98.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.80% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GL's low point in its 52 week range is $62.75 per share, with $102.245 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.28.

In Wednesday trading, Globe Life Inc shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

