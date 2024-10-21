News & Insights

Globe International Sees Strong Growth and Profitability

October 21, 2024 — 07:49 pm EDT

Globe International Limited (AU:GLB) has released an update.

Globe International Limited has reported a successful financial year, with all core brands achieving profitability across major regions, backed by strategic initiatives from 2023. Despite a slight dip in revenue due to a deliberate move away from discounting, the company saw substantial increases in EBIT, NPAT, and operational cash flows, resulting in a significant dividend increase. The company’s commitment to innovation and agility continues to drive growth, solidifying its position in the global market.

