Globavend Holdings Limited Partners with Strawberry Cosmetics to Enter $8 Billion Australian Beauty Market

Globavend partners with Strawberrynet to enhance beauty product access in Australia’s $8 billion cosmetics market.

Globavend Holdings Limited has announced a strategic partnership with Strawberry Cosmetics to expand its presence in Australia's booming $8.7 billion beauty and cosmetics market, expected to reach $14 billion by 2033. This collaboration aims to provide Australian consumers with access to a wide range of premium beauty products, leveraging Globavend's logistics infrastructure to enhance shipping efficiency and customer experience. The partnership will streamline cross-border fulfillment, improve delivery times, and ensure compliance with safety standards for beauty products. As online retail in Australia continues to grow, this alliance positions Globavend as a leader in e-commerce logistics while facilitating a seamless shopping experience for consumers.

Potential Positives

Globavend's partnership with Strawberrynet positions the company to tap into the rapidly growing $8 billion Australian beauty and cosmetics market, a sector anticipated to see significant growth in the coming years.

The collaboration aims to enhance customer experience by providing faster shipping times and comprehensive logistics services, catering to the increasing demand for international beauty products in Australia.

Globavend's certified capability to handle shipping of dangerous goods like beauty products ensures safe and compliant deliveries, reinforcing its reliability in the logistics space.

This partnership could pave the way for further growth opportunities and additional partnerships within the expanding e-commerce logistics sector.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes significant future risks associated with the company's forward-looking statements, indicating that actual results may differ materially from expectations and warrant caution among investors.

Globavend's status as an "emerging" e-commerce logistics provider suggests a lack of established credibility in a competitive market, potentially raising concerns about its capacity to execute the partnership successfully.

The company's ability to enhance service offerings and fulfill delivery demands in Australia poses uncertainties that could impact its expansion strategy and overall performance.

FAQ

What is the main goal of Globavend's partnership with Strawberrynet?

The partnership aims to expand access to premium beauty products in the growing Australian market.

How large is the Australian beauty and cosmetics market?

The Australian cosmetics market is estimated to be approximately $8.7 billion and is projected to reach $14 billion by 2033.

What logistics services will Globavend provide Strawberrynet?

Globavend will offer services like secured airfreight, returns management, live customer support, and end-to-end parcel tracking.

How will this partnership impact the customer experience?

This collaboration aims to accelerate shipping times and streamline the online shopping experience for Australian customers.

What types of products will be available to Australian consumers?

Consumers will have access to a wide selection of premium beauty products from over 800 international brands.

Full Release





Partnership Brings Top Online Beauty Products Retailer to









$8 Billion Australia Beauty and Cosmetics Market









Perth, Australia, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globavend Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: GVH) (“Globavend”)



, an emerging e-commerce logistics provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Strawberry Cosmetics (Services) Limited, (“Strawberrynet”), a leading global online beauty retailer, to bring an expansive range of premium beauty products targeting the large and growing Australian cosmetics and beauty consumer market.





The Australian cosmetics and personal market size is estimated to be approximately $8.7 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach $14 billion by 2033, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.47% , according to a recent report from IMARC Group. In recent years, online retail sales growth in Australia have been significantly outpacing the broader market. According to the Australia Post, online retail sales rose by 12% in 2024, with health and beauty products up 13.4%—outpacing nearly all other sectors.





This new partnership with Strawberrynet is expected to provide Australian consumers with industry-leading access to a wide selection of premium beauty brands while driving Globavend’s continued expansion in the fast-growing e-commerce logistics sector. This new partnership is expected to significantly expand Globavend’s e-commerce logistics presence in the fast-growing Australian market.





"We are very pleased to partner with Strawberrynet, bringing their extensive range of high-quality beauty products to the Australian market,” commented Frank Yau, Chief Executive Officer of Globavend. “Strawberrynet has been an industry leader, and a pioneer in global beauty retail for over 25 years. Together, we’re making it faster and easier for Australian customers to access their favorite cosmetic and beauty products—and we’re proud to be the logistics engine behind that transformation.”





“The Australian cosmetics and beauty market is very large, with over $8 billion in annual sales, and growing at an accelerated pace. As a result, we view this as a very promising, high-impact growth opportunity for both Strawberrynet and Globavend,” concluded Mr. Yau.





Leveraging its advanced logistics infrastructure across Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand, Globavend will streamline cross-border fulfillment for Strawberrynet, accelerating shipping times and improving the customer experience. As part of this partnership, Globavend will provide comprehensive logistics services, including secured airfreight capacity on national carriers, value-added services such as returns management and live customer support, and end-to-end parcel tracking.





Equally important, Globavend is certified to handle the shipping of dangerous goods, such as many beauty products, ensuring safe and compliant delivery into Australia.





This alliance comes at a pivotal moment for the Australian beauty sector, which is experiencing surging demand for international brands. The partnership enables consumers to enjoy a seamless online shopping experience while also helping new beauty brands establish a foothold in the market. As demand for international beauty products continues to rise in Australia, this collaboration reinforces Globavend’s leadership in end-to-end logistics solutions, paving the way for further partnerships and market expansion.







About Strawberrynet











Founded in 1998, Strawberrynet has earned global recognition over 25 years, serving millions of customers in more than 200 countries. With over 30,000 products from 800+ international beauty brands, the platform is known for its competitive pricing, authenticity, and exceptional customer service.







About Globavend Holdings Limited











Globavend Holdings Limited, an emerging e-commerce logistics provider, offers end-to-end logistics solutions in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The Company primarily serves enterprise customers, including e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms, facilitating business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions. As an e-commerce logistics provider, Globavend delivers integrated cross-border logistics services from Hong Kong to Australia and New Zealand. It provides customers with a comprehensive solution, encompassing pre-carriage parcel drop-off, parcel consolidation, airfreight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and final delivery.









Forward-Looking Statements











This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those regarding the Company’s proposed transaction and its future potential. Words such as “will,” “future,” “expects,” “believes,” and “intends,” or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Globavend’s plans for international expansion and the performance of Globavend’s products and service offerings.









These forward-looking statements are based on Globavend’s current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to Globavend’s ability to enhance service offerings in Australia and the ability to fulfill delivery demands. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Globavend’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended September 30, 2024, and subsequent reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Globavend’s forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for Globavend to predict those events or how they may affect Globavend. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in Globavend’s forward-looking statements occurs, Globavend’s business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in Globavend’s forward-looking statements.









Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Globavend assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









For investor and media inquiries, please contact:









Globavend Holdings Limited







Wai Yiu Yau, Chairman and CEO







project@globavend.com



+61 08 6141 3263



