Globavend Holdings Limited Granted Extension to Regain Nasdaq Listing Compliance

Globavend Holdings Limited received an extension until August 11, 2025, to meet Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

Quiver AI Summary

Globavend Holdings Limited, an e-commerce logistics provider, announced that it has been granted an additional 180 days, until August 11, 2025, to meet Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 for its ordinary shares. This extension, communicated in a letter from Nasdaq on February 13, 2025, stipulates that failure to comply by the deadline could lead to a delisting decision, which the company can appeal. Globavend plans to monitor its share price and may consider options like a reverse stock split to ensure compliance. The company specializes in comprehensive logistics services for e-commerce, primarily in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand.

Potential Positives

The Company has been granted an additional 180 days to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, which provides a renewed opportunity to stabilize and improve its stock price.

Globavend continues to operate as an emerging e-commerce logistics provider, indicating ongoing business activity and potential for growth in the market.

The Company is actively monitoring its stock performance and is open to considering strategies such as a reverse stock split to regain compliance, demonstrating a proactive approach to addressing its listing status.

Potential Negatives

The company has received an extension but remains at risk of delisting from Nasdaq if it fails to meet the minimum bid price requirement by August 11, 2025.

The possibility of a reverse stock split indicates that the company is struggling with its stock price, which may negatively affect investor confidence.

The mention of operating as an "emerging" provider may suggest instability or uncertainty about the company's market position and growth prospects.

FAQ

What is the Nasdaq compliance status for Globavend Holdings Limited?

Globavend has been granted an additional 180 days to meet the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement.

When is the new compliance deadline for Globavend?

The new deadline to regain compliance is August 11, 2025.

What happens if Globavend fails to regain compliance?

If compliance is not regained, Nasdaq may issue a delisting determination, which can be appealed.

What options does Globavend have to regain compliance?

The Company may consider options such as a reverse stock split to meet the minimum bid price requirement.

What services does Globavend Holdings Limited provide?

Globavend offers end-to-end logistics solutions for e-commerce, including parcel consolidation and air-freight forwarding.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GVH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $GVH stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PERTH, AUSTRALIA, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globavend Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: GVH) (the “Company” or “Globavend”), an emerging e-commerce logistics provider, today announced that it received a letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on February 13, 2025, indicating that the Company is granted an additional 180 calendar days, or until August 11, 2025, to regain compliance of the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing of the Company’s ordinary shares (the “Ordinary Shares”) on the Nasdaq Capital Market, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rules (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”).





If the Company cannot regain compliance by August 11, 2025, Nasdaq will issue a delisting determination. At that time, the Company may appeal such determination to a hearings panel of Nasdaq.





The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its Ordinary Shares and may, if appropriate, consider implementing available options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, including a reverse stock split (i.e., a share consolidation).







About Globavend Holdings Limited







Globavend Holdings Limited, an emerging e-commerce logistics provider, offers end-to-end logistics solutions in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The Company primarily serves enterprise customers, including e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms, facilitating business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions. As an e-commerce logistics provider, Globavend delivers integrated cross-border logistics services from Hong Kong to Australia and New Zealand. It provides customers with a comprehensive solution, encompassing pre-carriage parcel drop-off, parcel consolidation, air-freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and final delivery.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended September 30, 2024, which is on file with the SEC and are available on our investor relations website at









https://globavend.com/









and on the SEC website at









www.sec.gov









., as well as the subsequent Current Reports on Form 6-K or other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.









For investor and media inquiries, please contact:









Company Info:









Globavend Holdings Limited







Wai Yiu Yau, Chairman and CEO









project@globavend.com





61 8 6141 3263



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.