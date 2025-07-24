Globavend Holdings Limited Announces Full Exercise of Series B Warrants Following $15 Million Public Offering

Globavend Holdings announced full exercise of Series B Warrants from its $15 million public offering, strengthening its balance sheet.

Globavend Holdings Limited has announced that all outstanding Series B Warrants have been fully exercised by investors following a $15 million public offering that closed on June 27, 2025. The Company's CEO, Frank Yau, expressed satisfaction with this development, noting that it strengthens the Company's balance sheet and simplifies its capital structure through improved trading liquidity and public float. Globavend, an emerging e-commerce logistics provider operating in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand, offers comprehensive logistics solutions to enterprise customers in the e-commerce sector. The press release also includes a cautionary note about forward-looking statements and the potential risks involved.

Potential Positives

All outstanding Series B Warrants have been fully exercised, contributing $15 million in gross proceeds to the company's balance sheet.

The exercise of the Series B Warrants simplifies the company's capital structure, potentially improving trading liquidity and enhancing public float.

Potential Negatives

The exercise of Series B Warrants through a "zero price exercise" option may signal a dilution of existing shareholders' equity, raising concerns about long-term shareholder value.

The statement includes several forward-looking statements that highlight various risks and uncertainties, which could indicate potential instability in the company's future performance.

The reliance on funds from the public offering suggests potential underlying financial vulnerabilities or needs for capital, raising questions about the company's financial health.

FAQ

What recent financial action did Globavend Holdings take?

Globavend Holdings announced that all outstanding Series B Warrants were fully exercised from its June $15 million public offering.

Who is the CEO of Globavend Holdings Limited?

Frank Yau is the CEO of Globavend Holdings Limited.

How much capital did the June offering raise for Globavend?

The June offering raised $15 million in gross proceeds for Globavend Holdings.

What is the significance of the 'zero price exercise' option?

The 'zero price exercise' option allows warrant holders to convert their warrants into shares without additional payment, simplifying capital structure.

What services does Globavend provide?

Globavend offers end-to-end logistics solutions, facilitating business-to-consumer transactions across Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand.

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $GVH Data Alerts

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $GVH stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GVH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GVH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Litchfield Hills issued a "Buy" rating on 07/10/2025

Investors From June $15 Million Public Offering Exercised All Outstanding Series B Warrants







PERTH, AUSTRALIA, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globavend Holdings Limited (“Globavend” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GVH), an emerging e-commerce logistics provider, today announced that all outstanding Series B Warrants, which contain a “zero price exercise” option, have been fully exercised. These warrants were issued in connection with a public offering that closed on June 27, 2025. As part of that transaction, the Company entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain investors signatory thereto (the “Securities Purchase Agreement”) related to the public offering of $15 million.





Frank Yau, Globavend’s CEO commented, “We are pleased that all of the Series B Warrants issued pursuant to the Securities Purchase Agreement have been exercised. The June offering has contributed $15 million in gross proceeds to our balance sheet, which helps strengthen our balance sheet. We believe that the exercise of the Series B Warrants via the ‘zero price exercise’ option simplifies our capital structure, improves our trading liquidity and enhances our public float.”







About Globavend Holdings Limited







Globavend Holdings Limited, an emerging e-commerce logistics provider, offers end-to-end logistics solutions in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The Company primarily serves enterprise customers, including e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms, facilitating business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions. As an e-commerce logistics provider, Globavend delivers integrated cross-border logistics services from Hong Kong to Australia and New Zealand. It provides customers with a comprehensive solution, encompassing pre-carriage parcel drop-off, parcel consolidation, air-freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and final delivery.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release may contain “forward‐looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on the beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management of the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the improvement of the liquidity of our ordinary shares, the positive change in our public float and the strengthening of our balance sheet. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties related to global economic or market conditions, changes in our operating plans or funding requirements, changes in customer demands, changes to our supplier relationships, changes in the availability of labor and other employment needs, changes in the price of necessary expenses required to operate our business and the risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended September 30, 2024, and subsequent reports that the Company files with the SEC. Forward-looking statements represent the Company’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward‐looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform any of the forward-looking statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.







Company Info:











Globavend Holdings Limited







Wai Yiu Yau, Chairman and CEO







project@globavend.com



61 8 6141 3263



