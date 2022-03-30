Globant's code repository hit by breach

Adds details, share movement

March 30 (Reuters) - Software services firm Globant SA GLOB.N said on Wednesday that a limited section of its code repository was accessed without authorization, and it has activated its security protocols along with an investigation into the incident.

Globant's shares fell about 10% to $248.92 on the news.

Evidence of other areas of its infrastructure systems or those of its clients being affected have not been found, the company said in a filing.

A code repository is a web hosting facility where software developers, and programmers store source code for software.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

