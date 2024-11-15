Globant Strengthens Leadership with Director Re-Appointment

Globant SA (GLOB) has released an update.

Globant S.A. has re-appointed Linda Rottenberg as its Lead Independent Director, continuing her tenure which began in 2023. Rottenberg, who has been an independent member of the board since 2017, will maintain her role until a successor is appointed or if she no longer meets independence criteria. This move reflects Globant’s commitment to stable and consistent corporate governance.

