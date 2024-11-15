News & Insights

Stocks

Globant Strengthens Leadership with Director Re-Appointment

November 15, 2024 — 04:51 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Globant SA (GLOB) has released an update.

Globant S.A. has re-appointed Linda Rottenberg as its Lead Independent Director, continuing her tenure which began in 2023. Rottenberg, who has been an independent member of the board since 2017, will maintain her role until a successor is appointed or if she no longer meets independence criteria. This move reflects Globant’s commitment to stable and consistent corporate governance.

For further insights into GLOB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLOB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.