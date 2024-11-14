Globant sees FY24 adjusted EPS $6.37-$6.43, consensus $6.41

Sees FY24 revenue $2.415B-$2.421B, consensus $2.42B .
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GLOB:
- Globant reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.63, consensus $1.63
- Globant sees Q4 adjusted EPS $1.71-$1.75, consensus $1.74
- GLOB Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Globant and Qiddiya Investment Company announce new partnership
- Redburn Atlantic technology analysts hold an analyst/industry conference call
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.