GLOBANT SA Earnings Results: $GLOB Reports Quarterly Earnings

GLOBANT SA ($GLOB) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported earnings of $1.50 per share, missing estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $611,090,000, missing estimates of $633,806,131 by $-22,716,131.

GLOBANT SA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 210 institutional investors add shares of GLOBANT SA stock to their portfolio, and 225 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GLOBANT SA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GLOB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/23/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

GLOBANT SA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GLOB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GLOB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $207.5.

Here are some recent targets:

James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $160.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Surinder Thind from Jefferies set a target price of $255.0 on 01/21/2025

